Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare has detailed the changes that new boss Rob Edwards is looking for compared to previous manager Vitor Pereira, while talking up the positivity at the club.

Ex-Wolves player and coach Edwards returned to Molineux earlier this month after leaving promotion-chasing Middlesbrough, who have been challenging for promotion from the Championship.

Edwards’ first game in charge did not bring the hoped-for new manager bounce, as Wolves fell 2-0 to Crystal Palace at Molineux last weekend.

The loss led Richard Keys to write off any hopes of a Wolves revival.

Wolves’ difficult start to the campaign has now extended to 12 matches without a win in the Premier League.

The run has left the Molineux side nine points from safety and eight points adrift of Burnley in 19th.

Arokodare reflected on Wolves’ situation and outlined his view of Edwards’ arrival, noting the new manager’s intent to bring much-needed improvement to Wolves.

He highlighted the growing positivity within the squad, noting how the players have responded to the Welshman’s arrival, and acknowledged the challenging period under former manager Pereira.

The Nigerian striker also noted planned changes to playing style, tactics, and team structure, aimed at improving performances and results.

He was quoted by the BBC as saying: “I don’t think he would have taken the job unless he thought he could help us, want to win and change how the results have been.

“I think he took the job to bring positive change here.

“We all want that – me, Rob, all the players and the fans. Hopefully we will get there.

“It’s been pretty good. I cannot say too much because I also have respect for the previous manager as it was a tough period for him.”

“It’s not going to be easy for Rob because we’re in a very difficult period.”

“He has handled it pretty good. He has brought a lot of positivity, which we saw in this game.”

“I believe there will be changes and I hope those changes come as soon as possible.”

“The changes are in the playing style and tactics and in how he wants us to work.”

Wolves now face a challenging fixture against Aston Villa at the weekend, a side that have won four of their last five Premier League matches.

Arokodare scored twice in the EFL Cup, but is yet to find the net in the Premier League despite starting eight matches.

He will need to start firing if Wolves are to turn their fortunes around, as the Old Gold have found scoring goals to be an issue.

It was identified by one former Premier League star as why he does not believe Wolves can survive.

Wolves will start as big underdogs against Aston Villa, but Edwards desperately needs three points to get the ball rolling.