Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Leeds United out-on-loan winger Largie Ramazani is back in full training after a lengthy injury absence, and Valencia plan to include him in their squad in their next La Liga game.

Ramazani was signed by the Whites in the summer window of 2024 from Spanish club Almeria on a four-year deal.

Even though he featured in 31 matches for the Yorkshire club last season, he was a bit-part player for Daniel Farke, who gave him only seven Championship starts.

And following their comeback to the Premier League, Leeds signed Noah Okafor, which pushed him further down the peaking order, and Valencia loaned him in for the season.

The La Liga club wanted to include an option to buy in the loan agreement, but Leeds were steadfast in their refusal to consider it and the deal happened without one.

After joining the Mestalla club, Ramazani explained that he liked how Valencia played football, which made him choose Carlos Corberan’s side.

However, the Belgian has been unlucky with a muscle injury, which has kept him out of action since early October.

Player Playing in Mateo Joseph Spain Largie Ramazani Spain Joe Gelhardt England Isaac Schmidt Germany Max Wober Germany Leeds United’s out on loan stars

However, from last week, he has been training with the first team, and Corberan also indicated a potential return for him in early December.

And now, according to Spanish programme Tribuna Deportiva, ‘the idea’ of Valencia is to name him in the squad for Rayo Vallecano, who they play on Monday evening.

It has been suggested that he completed almost the full first-team training session on Friday, except for some of the final exercises.

Ramazani’s arrival at Valencia excited his team-mates as well, as winger Diego Lopez dubbed the Leeds man an ‘electric’ forward.

The former Belgian youth international chipped in with an assist in his first game for Valencia back in late August, but did not start a game as well by the time he got injured.

Now it remains to be seen if he will be able to keep himself fit and ready for Corberan to get selected and become a regular name for the Mestalla outfit for the remainder of the campaign.

The Whites will also be keeping a close eye on his game time and his performances, as the Belgian winger is due to return to Elland Road next summer.