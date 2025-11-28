Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Colchester United boss Danny Cowley has expressed his faith in Charlton Athletic loanee Micah Mbick being able to take any chances to score that come his way.

Mbick, a product of the Charlton youth system, made eleven appearances for the senior team before being loaned out to Colchester at the start of the season.

An impressive start at the U’s earned the 19-year old striker a maiden call-up to the England Under-20s squad and his debut for the young Lions.

The Addicks loanee has earned praise previously for his calmness in-front of the goal from Cowley and continues to impress him.

A great away win against Notts County, with a 3-1 victory, was spearheaded by the contributions of the two attacking players, including Mbick, according to the U’s boss.

“The attacking players in particular defended so well”, Cowley told Colchester United’s in-house media.

“Especially the two forwards did such a diligent job on their sixes who like to control the game.”

Game Competition Cheltenham Town (H) League Two Gillingham (H) League Two West Ham U21s (H) EFL Trophy Colchester United’s next three games

Discussing the second goal, scored by Mbick, Cowley expressed his confidence in the finishing of the Charlton talent and explained he expected nothing else.

“A really good decision to find Micah and Micah was not going to miss.”

The teenager expressed delight in the confidence shown in him by the U’s boss and credited him for his selection to the England Under-20s squad.

The goal last weekend was Mbick’s sixth since arriving in summer on loan from Charlton.

Former EFL star Sam Parkin has also been impressed by Mbick and hailed him a terrific acquisition for Colchester.

Charlton will be keeping note of the highly-rated teenager’s performances throughout the season as they look to make him a regular part of their first-team in the future.