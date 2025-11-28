Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has admitted that Brenden Aaronson coming in for criticism after every time the Whites do not play well is something which is so expected it is even discussed in the dressing room.

Aaronson has been Farke’s trusted name in the starting lineup, playing on the right side of the front three and being regularly selected by the German tactician.

However, his performances have come under the scanner as he has not been able to solve the Whites’ goalscoring issues, having found the back of the net just once on the 12 occasions.

That has seen one former Leeds star dub the attacking side of his game ‘not very good’ and with the side struggling for goals in general, the focus has been on him.

It is not new for Aaronson, who has struggled to win over some fans since his arrival at the club.

One former Leeds star said in 2022 that Aaronson did not deserve to hold down a spot in the side every week, while Farke admits that he views the American as someone who is forever targeted by critics.

He explained that Aaronson can deal with criticism in the right way, but it is so well known it is even discussed in the dressing room.

The Leeds boss told a press conference (15.46): “He deals with this in a proper way.

“If I am honest, he gets stick more or less from the first day he walked back through the door after he was loaned out.

Club Country Red Bull Salzburg Austria Leeds United England Union Berlin Germany Brenden Aaronson’s clubs in Europe

“Whenever we are there with poor performances, or perhaps he has a poor day, everyone is on his back. He is used to it.

“We also speak about it in the dressing room sometimes.

“But we work together, we win together, we lose together and it is never ever that we finger-point at one player.

“It will never be that just because of whatever is said from the outside that this player should play or should not play that we as a group and we as coaching staff dwell. Make a decision out of this.

“It doesn’t mean that Brendan Aaronson will play from now on each and every minute.

“It was more or less the same at the beginning of the season when he had not played some games or last season also not playing often as a winger.”

Leeds now have three tough fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool to negotiate within the space of seven days and Farke insists that the busy nature of the fixtures will require him to make changes, including with Aaronson.

“It always depends on what we need in each and every game and for the upcoming weeks, three games against top sides in seven days, I doubt if he will be three times 90 minutes on the pitch.

“I doubt that any outfield player, at least in the position where you have to cover a lot of distance anyhow, will play three times 90 minutes.”

Aaronson forced his was out of Leeds on loan in the summer of 2023, after relegation, with the club having been keen to keep him.