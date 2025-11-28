Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton boss David Moyes has insisted that the club will be thinking about bringing Harrison Armstrong back from Preston North End in January, but he also stressed that the experience he is getting in the Championship is crucial for his development.

The West Derby-born talent grew up in Everton’s youth system over the years and impressed with his performances for the youth set-up.

Last year, he made his debut for the Toffees against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and in the second half of the campaign, he was loaned out to Derby County.

Derby boss John Eustace praised the English teenager for his performances and his impact in helping the Rams stay safe in the Championship.

There was a possibility of him being part of Moyes’ plans this term, but ultimately, he was loaned out to Preston North End for the season.

He has been impressing for Paul Heckingbottom’s side and Everton are set to be short on midfielders with Idrissa Gana Gueye currently suspended, alongside the Africa Cup of Nations demands.

Moyes stressed that the Toffees will give it a think in January if they want to cut Armstrong’s loan short, as games are coming thick and fast in the festive period.

However, the Everton boss feels that Preston could be involved in the promotion race, which he believes would be essential for a player as young as Armstrong.

“I’m really happy with how Harrison is doing; he is coming on great”, Moyes told a press conference when he was asked about the possibility of bringing the 18-year-old back.

“I think Preston would be hugely disappointed if we took him back.

“But he’s got an injury at the moment, as well; he’s been out of the last few games.

“We’ll consider it in January, but at the moment, with him getting the games at the age he’s at and the way he’s performing, Preston will, hopefully, have a good chance of reaching the playoffs.

“It’s a good level for him to be playing at.”

Armstrong has not played for Preston in the last two games due to an injury and the Lilywhites will hope to see the England Under-19 international back soon.

Heckingbottom rates the Everton loanee very highly and he will hope to have him available for the rest of the campaign.