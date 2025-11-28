Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has labelled Wolves loanee Tommy Doyle as the player responsible for improving the entire team’s performance in the second half of the West Brom encounter on Wednesday evening.

Blues played out a 1-1 draw against Ryan Mason’s West Brom at the Hawthorns, with Doyle providing the assist for Marvin Ducksch’s late equaliser.

Doyle, on loan from Wolves for the season, has been in good form for Blues starting the last seven games for Davies’ side, and he stressed it was vital that Birmingham avoided defeat at the Baggies.

The Championship clash at the Hawthorns was a cagey affair, with the hosts enjoying the better opportunities in the first half and getting a well-deserved lead through midfielder Alex Mowatt.

The visitors gathered themselves in the second half, creating opportunities of their own and eventually earned a point after Ducksch’s brilliant diving header equalised proceedings at the 80 minute mark.

Speaking after the game, Davies admitted his team were not up to the mark in the first half, but improved their performance in the second period and credited the Wolves loanee as the instigator.

“I think Tommy is probably indicative of the whole game in the sense that he didn’t really show his normal self in that first half but nor did the team”, Davies told Blues+.

Game Competition Watford (H) Championship Southampton (A) Championship QPR (A) Championship Birmingham City’s next three games

“But then when he got going, everyone got going.

“Paik [Seung-Ho] as well, picked up in the second half in midfield. Jay [Stansfield] had more of the ball. They all did.”

The current loan is Doyle’s third stint in the Championship, previously featuring for Sheffield United and Cardiff City, and he earned promotion with the Blades during the 2022/23 season.

Under-pressure Baggies boss Ryan Mason will rue his side’s missed chances in the first half as they end the game 17th in the table and with just three wins in the last 13 games.

Wolves will be keeping a close eye on how Doyle performs during the course of his loan at St Andrew’s.