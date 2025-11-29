Michael Regan/Getty Images

Birmingham City winger Demarai Gray has admitted he is still adapting to the intensity of football in the Championship after a two-year spell in Saudi Arabia.

Gray provided two assists as Blues comfortably beat Norwich City 4-1 at home in the Championship earlier this month.

The 29-year-old returned to Birmingham City joining on a free transfer at the start of the season having played at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq for the last two years.

Gray played under Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia and football in the Kingdom is hugely different to the frantic nature of the Championship.

The winger admits he has had to work on his fitness since returning to English football, as he bids to get up to speed.

Gray played club football outside of Europe for the first time in his career at Al-Ettifaq and has admitted that he is still adapting to the intensity of football back in England, after that spell.

“I felt decent [against Norwich]; over the last few weeks, not as sharp, but it is a long season”, Gray told Birmingham City’s in-house media (2:35).

Club Years Birmingham City 2013-2016 Leicester City 2016-2021 Bayer Leverkusen 2021 Everton 2021-2023 Al-Ettifaq 2023-2025 Birmingham City 2025- Demarai Gray’s career history

“I am still adapting back to this intensity of football, obviously having played away for a few years.”

The winger claimed his body is coping well with the big difference in intensity between the Championship and Saudi Pro League though.

“The difference in intensity is a big difference, so I think my body has been coping well.”

The Jamaica international graduated from Birmingham City’s academy, making his first team debut at the age of 17 and had spells at Leicester City, Bayer Leverkusen, Everton and Al-Ettifaq before rejoining his childhood club for a second spell in the 2025 summer transfer window.

He enjoyed his stint at Everton under Rafael Benitez and revealed he found himself agreeing with everything the Spaniard said.

Gray will look to adapt to the increasing intensity of the long and busy Championship season as Birmingham push for promotion to the Premier League.