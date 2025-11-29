George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson is of the view that Elland Road’s crowd being closer to the pitch makes the Whites’ home a lot more intimidating compared to the likes of West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds are looking at a battle to survive in the Premier League this season and their home form is likely to be key to how they do, something a former Whites striker recently warned.

Daniel Farke’s men have accumulated eight points at home, relying on home form heavily for the majority of their points.

Leeds’ Elland Road has a capacity of close to 38,000 and Grayson feels that they will need to use it to their complete advantage.

He pointed out that modern grounds like West Ham’s London Stadium and Spurs’ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are very open, and he stressed that the fans are far from the pitch.

The ex-Leeds boss is clear that at Elland Road, the home supporters are in the opposition’s face to intimidate them with their loud noises.

The 55-year-old also stressed that whenever Leeds do build a new stadium, they must incorporate this intimidation factor there as well.

Club Capacity Tottenham Hotspur 62,850 Leeds United 37,645 West Ham United 62,500 Stadium sizes

“I think when you play in the Premier League, the players are used to playing in front of 40, 50, 60,000 fans week in and week out, that is not an issue for the players, that is what they do”, Grayson said on LUTV (6:17).

“But ultimately, some of these grounds are far away from the pitch and that is the added advantage here at Elland Road.

“The crowd of 34,000 home supporters are intimidating to start with, but on top of you as well.

“And the noise probably sounds double if you compare it to West Ham’s ground, Tottenham’s ground, because it is a bit far away and so open as well.

“So the hostile environment can be seen at Elland Road.

“And when you speak to people about the new stadium that is going to be built, they want to make sure that they are still creating the atmosphere of that intimidation and of that hostility that is going to intimidate the opposition at times.”

Leeds did lose their last home match, going down 2-1 to Aston Villa.

The loss led to a renewed focus on Leeds’ attack, with suggestions they look toothless at the moment.

Farke’s men will have big tests at Elland Road soon, as they are set to face Liverpool and Chelsea in their next two home games.