Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester City vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has picked his Leeds United lineup to lock horns with Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League this afternoon – match preview here.

Farke has started to come under some pressure amid Leeds sliding into the relegation zone, but ahead of the clash vowed that Whites fans would be happy come the end of the season as he is convinced that the club’s objectives will be met.

Whether the ship can be turned around away at Manchester City is open to question and if Leeds concede early then it may be a matter of damage control.

Farke confirmed ahead of the clash he is without key midfield pair Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff, which is a blow.

Manchester City sit in third spot in the Premier League heading into the game and have won five of their last six league outings at the Etihad.

In their six league games at home they have scored 16 times and conceded on only four occasions, making the task all the tougher for a Leeds team with just eleven goals in 12 league games to their name.

The last meeting between the two teams saw Manchester City run out 2-1 winners at the Etihad in 2023.

Lucas Perri is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while at the back Farke picks Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and James Justin.

In midfield, the Leeds boss goes with Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka, while Willy Gnonto and Dan James support Lukas Nmecha.

Farke can look towards his bench if he needs to change his Leeds United lineup vs Manchester City at any point and his options include Gabriel Gudmundsson and Noah Okafor.

Leeds United Lineup vs Manchester City

Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Justin, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gruev, James, Gnonto, Nmecha

Substitutes: Meslier, Byram, Gudmundsson, Bijol, Harrison, Aaronson, Okafor, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin