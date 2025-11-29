Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Presenter Adrian Durham has indicated there could be a bit more faith in Daniel Farke from Leeds United fans following the Whites’ performance in their 3-2 loss at Manchester City.

Little was expected from Leeds at the Etihad against Pep Guardiola’s men and that was even more the case when they found themselves 2-0 down by just the 25th minute.

Farke acted at half-time and brought on Dominic Cavert-Lewin and Jaka Bijol, as he changed formation and went with Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha up top.

It paid off hugely as Leeds began to dominate the game and rightfully drew level just before the 70th minute.

Manchester City did win following a fine Phil Foden goal in stoppage time, but Leeds left the Etihad having put on a hugely impressive performance.

Farke has been under big pressure, with some Leeds fans wanting a managerial change, despite being warned that Wolves serve as an example of how tough it is to find a top boss mid-season.

Durham though thinks there is every chance some Leeds fans could have changed their view following the Manchester City game.

Striker Nationality Lukas Nmecha German Dominic Calvert-Lewin English Joel Piroe Dutch Leeds United’s striker options

“Leeds, there was a bit of hope there”, Durham said on talkSPORT (29th November, 17:25).

“Fans want Daniel Farke out, but I just wonder if after that second half performance, even though they have lost the game, whether they’ve got a bit more faith in Daniel Farke given the changes that he made.”

He also praised Calvert-Lewin for his level of performance after being introduced by Farke at half time.

“And the performance of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was actually really good when he came on, got himself a goal gifted to him and then played a part in the equaliser.”

Calvert-Lewin will be hoping he has done enough to warrant a start against Chelsea on Wednesday night at Elland Road.

The striker has already split opinion early into his Leeds career.

One former White recently indicated the club need a proper goalscorer up top, which Calvert-Lewin is not.

A ex-Premier League striker though was full of praise for the work that Calvert-Lewin does on the pitch and feels it is clear why Farke plays him.