Sue Forster/Getty Images

Former top-flight winger Pat Nevin feels Newcastle United need to sign cover for their first choice midfield trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.

Eddie Howe’ side lost 2-1 away at French side Marseille earlier this week, ending a three-match winning run in the Champions League and making it three defeats in the last five games in all competitions.

An early Harvey Barnes strike was cancelled out by former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s quick-fire brace just after half-time, giving Marseille a second home win in the season’s Champions League.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope came in for criticism, with a former England star stressing he is not good with the ball at his feet.

Howe has regularly preferred to not make many changes to his team, something which has come under the scanner.

He did though make several changes to the lineup which beat Manchester City 2-1 at home last weekend, including one in the middle of the pitch, swapping Joe Willock for regular starter Joelinton.

The trio of Guimaraes, Tonali and Joelinton are the go-to combination for Howe in midfield and are required to cover a lot of ground to play his high intensity football.

Nevin praised all three players highlighting their individual abilities and cohesive strength as a trio, but commented that they can not perform at the same level every three days as they need rest.

Midfielder Age Joelinton 29 Sandro Tonali 25 Joe Willock 26 Bruno Guimaraes 28 Lewis Miley 19 Jacob Ramsey 24 Newcastle United’s central midfield options

“When Newcastle’s midfield works brilliantly they can bully anyone and are absolutely phenomenal”, Nevin said via the BBC’s Football Daily podcast.

“Tonali is a fantastic player, a monster in midfield, Guimaraes has great skills, and you have the Joelinton power.

“When they work they are just such a handful. But then, when they’re tired, you think ‘oh, that’s a massive difference’.

Nevin believes that Newcastle do not look the same when the midfield trio gets broken up and the current replacements in the squad have failed to maintain the same high level when either of the three are rested.

“They’ve got young players and other players they can bring in there but when those three aren’t as a unit together, working really well, they are a much lesser side.

“They were brilliant against Manchester City but I don’t think those three have it in them to do that every three or four days.”

The former Scotland international further added that the Magpies desperately need cover for their midfield stars in order to maintain consistent performances in all competitions.

“They haven’t struck me over the past number of years that they are capable of doing that so Newcastle need a little bit more strength in depth in that midfield.”

Newcastle could be tempted to dip into the transfer market in January, just over a month away, and they are known to be keen on AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit.

A busy month is awaiting Howe and his team though before the transfer window opens.