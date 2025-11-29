Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Richard Keys has slammed Everton striker Thierno Barry, dubbing him a waste of money and insisting there is a reason he has had five clubs in a short space of time.

Everton boss David Moyes was desperate to add more firepower to the ranks at the Hill Dickinson over the summer transfer window.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Everton for some time, with former Toffees boss Sean Dyche insisting it goes back up to five years.

Moyes tuned to Barry in the summer and Everton struck a deal with Villarreal to land the French striker, with a sell-on clause also included in the agreement.

Barry though has struggled to live up to expectations, despite Moyes handing him opportunities and he could do little as Everton were thrashed 4-1 by Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Keys has already seen enough of Barry, who clocked 87 minutes against the Magpies, to conclude that Everton wasted money by buying him.

The veteran broadcaster insisted that in many players struggling, there is at least something to hold on to and believe they can get better – but he sees nothing in Barry.

Striker Age Thierno Barry 23 Beto 27 Everton’s striker options

Keys quipped that there is a reason Barry has had so many clubs in such a short space of time and urged Everton to make signing another striker a priority.

He said on beIN SPORTS 1 (29th November, 19:28): “You’ve got to go out and find a centre forward.

“They’ve wasted money on Barry. He’s nowhere near.

“Sometimes you look at a player and you are frustrated by them because they are not quite what you think they should be, but they show you something, something you can work on.

“Barry, I’ve seen nothing. Nothing.

“There might be a reason he’s had five clubs in five seasons.”

Everton have found the back of the net 14 times in their 13 Premier League games so far this season and Moyes will understand the urgency with which that figure will need to improve.

He admitted before the Newcastle clash that he is looking to see Jack Grealish add goals to his game and if the winger did start to regularly chip in then that could be crucial for the Toffees.

Everton now shape up for a Tuesday night clash away at Bournemouth in the Premier League.