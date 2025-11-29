Richard Keys believes it is not looking good for Leeds United as they remain in the relegation zone following their loss to Manchester City on Saturday and feels the Whites must ‘surely now’ be concerned.

Leeds did produce a spirited performance at the Etihad which saw them come back from 2-0 down at half time to drawing 2-2 with Manchester City before a Phil Foden strike ensured it finished 3-2 to the hosts.

Daniel Farke’s men were the better side in the second half and looked the most likely to win it, backing up his pre-match words about being confident of a successful season, until Foden’s brilliance settled it.

While Leeds will take much from the game, it was still ultimately a defeat and leaves them sitting just ahead of second bottom Burnley and inside the Premier League’s drop zone.

Leeds supporters have been beginning to become concerned about the club’s position, despite one Whites star insisting there is no panic in the squad and nothing is decided in November.

Keys however believes there should be real concern at Leeds and Burnley, with the situation now not looking good for either side.

He is writing off bottom of the table Wolves and feels they are effectively gone already.

Game Competition Chelsea (H) Premier League Liverpool (H) Premier League Brentford (A) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

Keys, looking at the Premier League table, remarked on beIN SPORTS 1 (29th November, 19:29): “Burnley and Leeds concerned surely now.

“Because it’s not looking great for them is it?

“Wolves, gone I would say.”

West Ham can put distance between themselves and Leeds, with the two level on points, if they can get something against Liverpool on Sunday.

Keys believes the game is a massive one for Arne Slot, given the Reds’ troubles.

“I think that’s a huge game for Arne Lost as I’ve been calling him for a while, and he is.

“If he loses that he could be gone.”

Leeds will be hoping Liverpool’s poor form continues a bit longer as they are due to host the Reds at Elland Road next weekend.

Before then though, Farke’s side welcome Chelsea on Wednesday night in another difficult looking fixture for Leeds.