Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland international Alan Rough believes that the January transfer window will see a ‘very ruthless’ Rangers manager in Danny Rohl.

The quality of Rangers’ summer recruitment has been heavily criticised and sporting director Kevin Thelwell recently paid with his job.

Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel insisted in October that he could not see the Gers stringing together a long run of unbeaten results as they have too many average players.

Dylan McGeouch has also criticised the standard of players Rangers currently have, insisting that the team have shown over a period of time that they are unable to live up to the club’s standards.

Rohl has improved results in the Scottish Premiership since he took over, but is still expected to want to make changes in January; Barry Ferguson thinks he will be backed.

Rough believes Rohl has now assessed the Rangers squad and is expecting to see a ruthless manager in January.

However, the ex-Scotland star feels there are some players he will struggle to get out of the door due to their wages.

“I think he already assessed that [the squad] himself”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer (12.34).

Club Reign Sheffield Wednesday 2023-2025 Rangers 2025- Danny Rohl’s managerial career

“When he came in, he said, ‘look, I am going to be ruthless here. If you are not of the standard and quality I am going for, you are out of the door.’

“So, I think in January we are going to see a Rangers manager who is going to be very, very ruthless.

“Obviously, you have got to get guys out of contract who are sitting there, picking up quality wages.

“I don’t know how you get them out of the door.”

Quick decisions are what Rough expects when the window opens in about a month.

“But certainly I think, this January, as a Rangers manager, I think you are going to see somebody who is going to act very, very quickly.”

Rangers’ American owners are looking to appoint a new CEO and a sporting director following the dismissal of Patrick Stewart and Thelwell.

After the disappointment of the 1-1 draw against Braga in the Europa League, Rangers will look to get things right when they face Falkirk inside Ibrox on Sunday – match preview here.