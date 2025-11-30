Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Hibernian for what is expected to be his final game in charge of the Bhoys.

The experienced boss has been a sensation since he took over in interim charge following the departure of Brendan Rodgers.

Apart from a poor display away at Danish side Midtjylland in the Europa League, O’Neill has won all of his games as boss, including an impressive 3-1 victory away at Feyenoord on Thursday night.

Despite that, Celtic have still chosen not to look to keep him on and are expected to appoint Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy as his successor, with backing in some quarters despite his unknown status.

Questions will be asked about that decision if Nancy flops, but for O’Neill, the focus now is on another win which would push Celtic to within just two points of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

Hibernian look set to be no pushovers and head into the clash at Easter Road sitting in fourth in the table.

Hibs won the last meeting between the two teams at Easter Road, 2-1, and held Celtic to a 0-0 draw at Celtic Park earlier this season.

Between the sticks for Celtic today is Kasper Schmeichel, while at the back O’Neill selects Coby Donovan, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Marcelo Saracchi as a four.

Midfield is likely to be a key battleground and O’Neill goes with Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Reo Hatate, while Yang and Luke McCowan support Daizen Maeda in attack.

O’Neill can chop and change his Celtic lineup vs Hibernian at any point if he wants to by making use of his substitutes and they include Benjamin Nygren and Kieran Tierney.

Celtic Lineup vs Hibernian

Schmeichel, Donovan, Trusty, Scales, Saracchi, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Yang, McCowan, Maeda

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Nygren, Balikwisha, Tounekti, Kenny, Bernardo, Murray, Ralston, Tierney