Former Everton star Andy Gray has admitted he does not know how David Moyes will solve the issue of the Toffees’ lack of creativity and goals.

Everton were thrashed 4-1 by Newcastle United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

They offered little real threat on the evening as Newcastle won comfortably and big money summer signing Thierno Barry failed to make a big impact, leading to criticism of his display post match.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had an off day against the Magpies and Gray believes that was a big contributor to the poor result.

“He [Pickford] didn’t play well for a start and if your goalkeeper has a bad day and throws a couple in then that puts you right on the back foot right away”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS 1 (29th November, 19:27).

The big issue Toffees legend Gray sees though is a continued lack of cutting edge in the final third for Everton.

He feels they had a lot of the play against Newcastle and were generally fine between the boxes, but when it came to really threatening to score, it was a familiar story as Everton came up short.

Gray admits he does not see how Moyes can fix that issue.

“Once again, the lack of cutting edge, the lack of threat at the top end of the pitch was there for all to see.

“They had a lot of the ball, particularly in the first half.

“From penalty area to penalty area they were OK, but when they get in that last third, the few chances that Everton can create in open play is staggering.

“I don’t know how David solves that.

“I don’t think he’s found the right balance quite yet.”

Just 14 goals in 13 Premier League games gives a glimpse of the problem that Everton have had this season.

Moyes, who does want more goals from Jack Grealish, may well be tempted to dip into the January transfer window for solutions.

What level of backing will be made available for Moyes to strengthen remains to be seen, but Everton face a campaign in the bottom half of the table if they cannot find the back of the net more often.