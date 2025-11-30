Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton has questioned the strength in depth Wolves have after their 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Wolves slipped to another loss away at Villa Park on Sunday which means they are still waiting for their first win of the Premier League season.

Rob Edwards’ side did put in a spirited display and more than matched the hosts, but were undone when a long range strike from Boubacar Kamara provided the only goal of the game.

Edwards made four substitutions in the second half as he looked for inspiration from somewhere, however Wolves came up short.

Ashton believes the difference between the two teams was ultimately the quality on offer off the bench and feels Wolves threw on players who are just not capable of changing games at Premier League level.

The former striker said on talkSPORT (30th November, 16:05): “I guess it just shows where the two teams are, that Villa are capable getting the victory when it’s needed, just having enough quality and enough changes off their bench.

“You look at Wolves, they are bringing on young players that haven’t got the experience or the quality at this level.

Game Competition Nottingham Forest (H) Premier League Manchester United (H) Premier League Arsenal (A) Premier League Wolves’ next three games

“It’s too much of an ask.”

Before the Aston Villa clash, Edwards’ impact in terms of positivity brought to the club and his desire the change tactics had been talked up by one member of the Wolves squad.

Even so, that positivity is not likely to last if Wolves continue to lose games and remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Wolves’ next chance to record a win comes on Wednesday night when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Molineux.

Sean Dyche’s side were beaten 2-0 at the City Ground by Brighton on Sunday and are ten points better off than Wolves in the league standings.

Last season, Forest ran out 3-0 winners at Molineux.