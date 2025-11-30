Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:05 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his West Ham lineup vs Liverpool in the Premier League this afternoon – match preview here.

West Ham have now been stabilised under Nuno and have not lost a game in November, winning twice and drawing once; both wins have come at the London Stadium.

Now Nuno will try to get another feather in his cap by beating champions Liverpool, who are in all sorts of trouble under Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s form and performance levels have completely collapsed under the Dutchman and though the Reds are favourites in this game, few would be surprised with another defeat.

The Reds won 5-0 at the London Stadium last season on their way to the title, but a summer of heavy recruitment looks to have seen them go backwards, with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes turning the page firmly on the Jurgen Klopp era.

West Ham last beat Liverpool in 2021, when they edged the Reds 3-2.

A win for West Ham today would give them breathing space over the relegation zone, where they are currently level on points with third from bottom Leeds United.

Alphonse Areola is in goal for West Ham this afternoon, while in defence, Nuno goes with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstantinos Mavropanos and El Hadji Malick Diouf as a four.

In midfield, the Hammers look towards Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts and Mateus Fernandes, while Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta support Callum Wilson.

Nuno may well need to try to influence the game through his substitutions at some point and his options include Tomas Soucek and Niclas Fullkrug.

West Ham United Lineup vs Liverpool

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Bowen, Paqueta, Wilson

Substitutes: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Igor, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving