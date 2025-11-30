Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Falkirk

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup vs Falkirk as he looks to guide the Gers towards another win in the Scottish Premiership – match preview here.

While Rohl has yet to really get a tune out of Rangers in Europe, he has managed to get them over the line on a consistent basis domestically.

With Hearts having dropped points on Saturday, a Rangers win at Ibrox against Falkirk would move the Gers to just seven points behind Derek McInnes’ table toppers.

It would also continue a hugely positive trend under Rohl, even if there are still major question marks about the quality of the squad.

One Rangers legend does expect Rohl to be backed in the January transfer window, though it has been suggested he could struggle to move players with lucrative contracts on.

Falkirk arrive at Ibrox sitting in sixth in the Scottish Premiership table and just two points behind Rangers, who they would leapfrog with victory today.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers this afternoon, while in defence Rohl goes with James Tavernier, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Max Aarons as a four.

With Aarons in at left-back, it means Jayden Meghoma is on the bench.

Midfield sees the Rangers manager deploy Nicolas Raskin, Connor Barron and Thelo Aasgaard, while Oliver Antman and Nedim Bajrami look to support striker Bojan Miovski.

Rohl has options off the bench if he needs to make changes during the course of the 90 minutes and they include attacking pair Danilo and Djeidi Gassama, who will surely be looking to get on today.

Rangers Lineup vs Falkirk

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Aarons, Raskin, Barron, Aasgaard, Antman, Bajrami, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Nsiala, Meghoma, Sterling, Diomande, Cameron, Curtis, Gassama, Danilo