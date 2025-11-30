Former top flight star Stephen Craigan believes that the Rangers squad needs ‘major surgery’ despite the Ibrox club splashing the cash in the summer transfer window.

New boss Danny Rohl had enjoyed success in the Scottish Premiership since taking charge, steering Rangers to wins as they climbed up the league standings.

However on Sunday, Falkirk visited Ibrox and held Rangers to a 0-0 draw, stopping the Gers’ momentum in a game they had been heavily tipped to win.

Rohl started six of the players Rangers signed in the summer against Falkirk, but they failed to deliver.

Rangers managed just four shots on target throughout the 90 minutes, even though they did enjoy 60 per cent possession.

Craigan thinks that even though Rangers spent big money in the summer, with the likes of Youssef Chermiti and Bojan Miovski eating up a chunk of cash, major surgery is needed, which is ‘crazy’.

The ex-defender is of the view that against Fakirk there was no semblance of a team on the Ibrox pitch.

Player Nasser Djiga Emmanuel Fernandez Max Aarons Oliver Antman Thelo Aasgaard Bojan Miovski Rangers new boys who started vs Falkirk

He said on BBC Sportsound: “It’s crazy to say after spending £30m in the summer, but this Rangers team needs major surgery. Who would you keep?

“It looked like eleven individuals put on the pitch for the first time.”

What Rohl will do in the winter transfer window is open to question, but one former Scotland star has tipped him to be ‘very ruthless’ when it comes to shifting out underachievers.

The disastrous summer transfer window has so far claimed three casualties, with Russell Martin bundled out as manager, while recently CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell were dismissed.

The sackings of Stewart and Thelwell were defended by one former Rangers star, who feels they were not knee-jerk.