Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Belgian side Standard Liege are in the mind of Stoke City star Eric Junior Bocat as an option, but the Potters player has interest from other clubs.

Stoke signed the 26-year-old left-back from Belgian side Sint-Truiden in the summer of 2024 and he made 30 appearances in his first season with the club.

The Potters signed Aaron Cresswell in the summer on a free transfer to strengthen the left-back department and Bocat has fallen down the pecking order.

In the summer, Standard Liege showed interest in giving Bocat an escape route from the bet365 Stadium, but a move ultimately did not happen.

Following the closing of the English transfer window, Stoke refused to let Bocat leave, as they did not want to leave themselves short.

Stoke are flying high and Bocat has featured eight times in the Championship so far this season, starting only four games.

Now with only one month left before the winter transfer window opens, Standard Liege are once again showing interest in taking Bocat back to Belgium.

Club Years Dijon 2017-2018 Brest 2018-2019 Lille 2019-2020 Mouscron 2020-2022 Sint-Truiden 2022-2024 Stoke City 2024- Eric Bocat’s career history

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Standard Liege are in Bocat’s mind as an option, but there are other suitors for him in the market as well.

Standard Liege, however, consider the Stoke left-back as the number one target for the winter window and it remains to be seen whether Bocat will choose them over other options.

Bocat started recently against Charlton Athletic and helped Stoke secure a thumping 3-0 victory over Nathan Jones’ side, featuring a full 90 minutes.

Stoke are promotion hopefuls this season and Mark Robins will likely want to bring in a replacement in the winter window before he sanctions a departure for Bocat.

It is also unclear what other clubs are in for the player and how seriously they will rival Standard Liege.