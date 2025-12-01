Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Derby County teen talent Justin Oguntolu has revealed that Liverpool striker Alexander Isak is the player that he looks up to.

The 19-year-old was found initially by Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, but after a brief period there, he moved to Derby to join the Rams’ Under-16 ranks.

Oguntolu has progressed through the youth ranks at the Championship club and currently plies his trade with Derby’s Under-21 team, appearing in the Premier League 2.

He has found more success at Under-18 level, though, having scored 25 goals, while for the Under-21s he has scored five goals so far.

Explaining his best football memory that he has had so far, Oguntolu told Rams’ TV (00.09): “Signing for the academy.”

Though Oguntolu is yet to earn his debut for Derby’s first-team, he has been trying to model himself on one of the most prominent strikers of recent times, Isak.

While answering the question on who his favourite footballer is, Oguntolu added: “Probably Isak.”

Game Competition Bristol City (A) U21 PL Cup Stoke City (A) U21 PL Cup Sunderland (H) Premier League 2 Derby County U21s’ upcoming games

Oguntolu’s Under-21 team have not enjoyed the success his senior team have in the Championship and currently find themselves second from the bottom in the Premier League 2, with one win in nine games.

His favourite footballer has been going through a rough phase as well, with Liverpool struggling and a £125m price tag weighing heavily.

However, Isak scored for Liverpool in their 2-0 win away at West Ham United on Sunday and the Reds will hope that marks the turning of the page on an awful run.

Isak missed pre-season as he pushed to be allowed to leave Newcastle United and has been playing catch up in terms of his match fitness.

Oguntolu could yet get to see Isak up close if Liverpool meet Derby in this season’s FA Cup.