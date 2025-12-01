Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Kris Boyd has claimed that Rangers are currently lacking in Scottish identity, which stands in sharp contrast to rivals Celtic, who have managed to maintain that in recent years.

Rangers signed a host of players in the summer, with many players coming in from south of the border and the recruitment widely being seen as a disaster.

Only Lyall Cameron, signed on a free transfer, was Scottish amongst the summer signings, with the midfielder signing for the Gers on expiry of his Dundee contract.

Boyd pointed out that rivals Celtic have managed to maintain an identity by having players such as Callum McGregor, Anthony Ralston, James Forrest and a returning Kieran Tierney in the core group.

Lamenting the fact that Rangers have not nurtured players who understand the club, Boyd stated the Gers have failed to even sign players with prior understanding of the requirements of Scottish football.

The former striker said on The Warm-Up (10:10): “Celtic have got that identity.

“When you think of a Callum McGregor, you think of a Tony Ralston, you think of a James Forrest.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“There’s always Kieran Tierneys going back.

“Rangers, they don’t seem to have that. They don’t seem to have even Scottish players within that.”

Having a local core can certainly help set and maintain standards, while also helping newer players integrate into the team and local culture.

At the very least, fans can be more forgiving of mistakes and losses, if they believe that one of their own is being given chances.

Youssef Chermiti, who could cost Rangers a fee which could hit £10m, is one such example of a player towards whom the fans have been unforgiving, with expectations to hit the ground running given his price tag.

With the winter window opening in a month, it remains to be seen if Rangers are particularly on the lookout to make Scottish additions to the squad under Danny Rohl.