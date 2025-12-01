Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton star Dwight McNeil might be ready to join mid-table rivals in order to secure more game time, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees signed 26-year-old McNeil from Burnley in the summer of 2022 and the player scored seven times while delivering three assists in 36 league games in his first season with them.

Under former Everton boss Sean Dyche, McNeil was key part of Everton’s starting lineup and his team-mate Michael Keane stated that he was playing with more freedom.

McNeil missed a big part of last season due to a knee injury, but in spite of missing several games in the Premier League, he managed to register 12 goal contributions for Everton.

Everton in the summer brought in a host of forward reinforcements to strengthen the final third department and David Moyes signed Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish, who has yet to impress the Toffees boss completely, as he expects more goals from the Manchester City loanee.

McNeil has been a bit part player for Everton this season as he has only managed to rack up 64 minutes in the Premier League so far with no start to show for it.

The 26-year-old wants more game time and it has been claimed that he might be prepared to even switch to a mid-table Premier League rival to seal an exit from Merseyside.

Club Years Burnley 2018-2022 Everton 2022- Dwight McNeil’s career history

McNeil’s current deal with Everton expires in 2027 and Everton will want a fee in the region of £20m to let him leave.

The forward will enter the final year of his contract next summer and in order to recoup their desired transfer fee, Everton could sanction a move for McNeil in the upcoming window.

Everton might look to bring in more forward reinforcements in January, with the weekend loss to Newcastle United leaving a Toffees legend feeling the club are well short up top.

Letting McNeil go might free up further funds to dip into the transfer market for attackers in the new year.