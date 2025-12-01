Richard Keys has heaped praise on Sunderland and their fans for being ‘fantastic’ at the weekend and showing real ‘gusto’ to come from behind and register a win.

The Black Cats did not allow any blot on their home form as they came back from being 2-0 down to register a 3-2 win over Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light.

It was their fourth win at home in seven league matches and helped them keep their record of being unbeaten at home intact.

Currently placed sixth in the Premier League table, the Black Cats now have a firm hold on their spot in the top-flight, enjoying an eleven-point lead over fellow promotion winners and current relegation battlers Leeds United.

Keys believes that full credit has to be given to the club and their fans, with all fantastic in the win against Bournemouth.

“You’ve got to hand it to Sunderland and their fans. Both were fantastic again at the weekend”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“They had a real problem when Bournemouth swept into a 2-goal lead, but they didn’t panic, they drew breath and set about their job with real gusto.

Game Competition Liverpool (A) Premier League Manchester City (A) Premier League Newcastle United (H) Premier League Sunderland’s next three games

“It was a terrific game to watch.”

The contributions of the Sunderland fans have also been lauded by summer signing Granit Xhaka, who insists that they are ‘real fans’.

He also picked defence as a key strength area of the team, insisting that Sunderland love defending; proof of that is the 13 goals they have conceded in the 13 league matches.

Sunderland now prepare for a tough away test against defending Premier League champions Liverpool, which will be the start of five games during the busy festive period.

They have also kicked off work to strengthen the squad in next month’s transfer window with Lazio’s Matteo Guendouzi having emerged as a player of serious interest.