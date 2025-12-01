Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former Premier League tactician Sam Allardyce is of the view that Leeds United have a good squad, but he feels there are no standout players in the Whites team.

Leeds are struggling to put points on the board at the moment and, despite a spirited display at Manchester City, remain inside the Premier League relegation zone.

Despite bringing in players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and Lukas Nmecha, goals have not regularly been flowing, which former Premier League star Dean Ashton thinks is a big issue.

Ex-Leeds United star Aidy White slammed the Whites’ recruitment model after their loss against Aston Villa, claiming that Calvert-Lewin will not get regular goals; he did though answer his critics somewhat by scoring at the Etihad in the 3-2 loss.

Former Leeds boss Allardyce is of the view that the Yorkshire giants have a good team, but their squad lacks standout players.

Allardyce indicated towards question marks over Leeds’ recruitment, as the Whites did spend money in the summer transfer window.

“I am not sure how much Leeds have spent”, Allardyce said on No Tippy Tappy Football (21:30).

Job Reign England 2016 Crystal Palace 2016-2017 Everton 2017-2018 West Brom 2020-2021 Leeds United 2023 Sam Allardyce’s last five jobs

“I cannot see any standout players.

“I can see a good team.

“But goals are going to be the problem again.”

Allardyce was the manager Leeds turned to with only four games left in their season when they were last in the Premier League and fighting against relegation.

The Whites let him go after relegation, despite the fact that Allardyce was keen to stay on in another role.

Now Daniel Farke must try to keep Leeds afloat in the Premier League amid increasing questions over whether he is the right man to do just that.

Farke will have been boosted by the display at Manchester City, but Leeds will need to build on it.