Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel does not believe that any of the five loanees would be missed at Ibrox if they were sent back in the January transfer window.

The Gers currently have Max Aarons, Mikey Moore, Nasser Djiga, Derek Cornelius and Jayden Meghoma on loan in Glasgow.

Only one of the five is not a defender, but despite such reinforcements at the back, Rangers have still looked wobbly when put under pressure.

The loanees have mostly played second fiddle to players Rangers already had and one of them, Djiga, was guilty of having made the error that led to Braga’s goal in the 1-1 draw in the Europa League last week.

Taking stock of the squad, multiple former players have insisted that the summer transfer activity has not been good enough.

Rangers dropped points again at the weekend, being held by minnows Falkirk to a draw at Ibrox.

Danny Rohl is expected to try to do business in January and he has been tipped to be ruthless when it comes to offloading deadwood.

Star On loan from Max Aarons Bournemouth Derek Cornelius Marseille Nasser Djiga Wolves Jayden Meghoma Brentford Mikey Moore Tottenham Hotspur Rangers’ loan stars

Dalziel is not a fan of the business Rangers did in the summer and, taking a dig particularly at the loanees, insisted that if there were break clauses in any of their contracts, he would cut short their spells and return them to their parent clubs.

“I don’t think any of those five would be missed. I really don’t. I don’t see them lighting up Ibrox”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (34.11).

“I think they have been very, very poor.

“Okay, I thought Max Aarons was getting a little bit better, but you were never going to get Tavernier out and play him at right-back because he is not better than what Tavernier gives you.

“He has been tried at left-back, everybody says that is where he can play. I think he is very negative.

“And the other four have offered nothing for me, absolutely nothing.

“If it was up to me and I got to January and if there were get-out clauses, I would get every one of them back down the road.”

If Rangers were to start sending back loan stars they would have gaps in the squad and would need to dip into the transfer market for replacements.

It is also unclear if any of the loan deals do have break clauses that can be triggered by the Gers.