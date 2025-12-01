Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has pointed out that Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade helps the Magpies with their link-up play by dropping down the pitch.

Eddie Howe’s side went into the market to sign a striker and picked up Germany international Woltemade by paying a fee in the region of €90m, which Michael Ballack referred to as an insane figure.

Woltemade was brought in to replace Alexander Isak, who joined Liverpool for a British transfer record fee, and has quickly made the Magpies fans forget all about the Swede.

Since his arrival, 23-year-old Woltemade has been excellent for Newcastle and has netted five goals in ten league games so far, and his team-mate Malick Thiaw thinks that his quality is indisputable.

Frank is of the view that Woltemade and Isak are two different type of players and admitted that the German has so far done very well for the Magpies.

The Tottenham boss pointed out that Woltemade offers physicality to Newcastle’s attacking department and added that the forward often drops down into midfield to help the team with his link-up play.

Asked at a press conference about Woltemade stepping into Isak’s shoes, Frank said: “They [Isak] are two different players, but Nick Woltemade has done very well.

“He has got the physicality, but he also offers something different.

“He is also good at dropping down to link the game for them.

“That is why he offers something a little bit different.



“The way he attacks the box, I think he does very well.”

Woltemade scored at the weekend against Everton in Newcastle’s 4-1 victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and now on Tuesday, Eddie Howe will once again rely on him to find the back of the net against Tottenham.

The forward was brilliant during the last international break, where he netted three goals against Luxembourg and Slovakia and Germany legend Lothar Matthaus commented that the striker brings good vibes, which can prove important when Germany are playing in big competitions.

Despite the 23-year-old’s performances, Newcastle this season have been inconsistent with their results and displays.

Howe’s side have though managed to register two wins in a row for the first time in the league this season by defeating Manchester City and Everton in recent games.

Newcastle have not lost to Tottenham Hotspur in their last four meetings at St James’ Park and they are also undefeated in their last four competitive games against them.