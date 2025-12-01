Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has dubbed Spurs star Guglielmo Vicario ‘remarkable’, lauding his bravery to carry himself professionally after making errors.

Spurs made a decent start to their campaign, but their loss to Fulham at the weekend marked their third defeat on the bounce in all competitions.

The north London club are currently sitting ninth in the Premier League table and recently one former top flight star predicted that they will finish there by the season’s end.

Spurs lost 4-1 against their bitter rivals Arsenal late last month and after a 5-3 loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, London rivals Fulham handed them another loss at the weekend.

Italian custodian Vicario’s performances have received criticism and he made a fatal mistake against the Cottagers, which led to Fulham’s second goal of the game.

Frank, though, has hailed the Italy shot-stopper for his characteristics, praising his ability to carry himself through bad times, dubbing him ‘remarkable’.

“Vic is remarkable; his character is fantastic in every aspect”, the Spurs boss told a press conference (7:25).

Goalkeeper Nationality Guglielmo Vicario Italian Antonin Kinsky Czech Brandon Austin American Tottenham’s goalkeepers

“It is about how you carry yourself every day, in the good times and bad times and he is very consistent in that way.

“Everyone can make mistakes, but the way he carries himself impressed me very much.”

Frank also revealed that he asked the Italian how he is doing, mentioning that he is delighted with his response to the setback.

“I spoke with him and asked how he was. He said he was okay.

“He is a good player to deal with when it is setbacks like that…. How you deal with mistakes is a big part of how good you become as a player.”

The Italian shot-stopper has been Tottenham’s first-choice, racking up 93 all-competition appearances for the north London outfit.

He was in the last Italy squad, but Gianluigi Donnarumma is the country’s undisputed first choice.

Up next, Spurs play Newcastle United tonight and Brentford on Sunday, and Vicario will hope to keep clean sheets in those games to see Spurs back to winning ways.