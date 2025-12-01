Alex Pantling/Getty Images

A permanent move away for Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur is unlikely as the Croatian is considered a key player for the future at the club, according to football.london.

The teenager came through Hajduk Split’s academy back on his home soil and showed his high ceiling with his performances.

Two years ago, Spurs signed him, but he did not join the Premier League club until this summer, with loan spells in Poland and Belgium.

One former striker stressed that going to Spurs this summer could be too early for him, and the north London club loaned him out to Bundesliga club Hamburg after he arrived in England.

His brother Mario Vuskovic is also at Hamburg and is banned from playing until next November; the teenager admitted how badly he wanted the move to the Bundesliga club after he joined them.

Vuskovic can enjoy a full season at Hamburg, as Spurs cannot recall him in January, unless two of Tottenham’s centre-backs pick up serious injuries.

The 18-year-old central defender has been a regular starter for Hamburg, impressing with his performances in Germany.

Country Croatia Poland Belgium Germany Countries Luka Vuskovic has played in

Vuskovic’s performances have attracted a lot of attention and German giants Borussia Dortmund have shown interest in him recently.

Spurs, though, are not ready to entertain the idea of agreeing to a sale for the Croatian and a permanent move away for the teenager is unlikely.

It has been suggested that personnel at north London club consider the teenager a top prospect and see him as a future star at the club.

He received plaudits back in Belgium as well, as Westerlo’s vice president admitted the club, where Vuskovic was on loan, were dreaming about keeping him.

The 18-year-old’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2030, which puts Spurs in a secure position about keeping hold of the talent.

Spurs are sure to be keeping a keen eye on his performances in Germany, but they may still have to deal with attempts from the country to keep Vuskovic in the Bundesliga.

The club are likely to assess whether another loan is needed when they take a look at him next summer over the course of pre-season.