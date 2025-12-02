Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Newcastle United have officially confirmed their starting lineup for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League tonight.

Eddie Howe’s side thumped Everton 4-1 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on their last outing and Howe will be licking his lips at a repeat tonight.

With Tottenham considered realistic rivals for a top five spot in the Premier League this season, the clash carries even more importance.

Newcastle will be boosted by already having seen off Spurs this season, in the EFL Cup, which they are the holders of.

With games coming thick and fast over the course of December, Howe must make sure he gets his rotation spot on; he has been criticised for preferring to largely stick to the same team.

There have been worries over a lack of midfield options beyond his tried and trusted selections, with one former top flight star explaining the Magpies need more depth.

With Newcastle level on 18 points with Tottenham, a win would push them towards the top six and continue a run of two straight league wins.

Aaron Ramsdale is Newcastle’s goalkeeper this evening, while in front of him Howe goes with Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall.

Howe’s midfield are often crucial in games and tonight Newcastle have an engine room of Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Lewis Miley, while Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy support Nick Woltemade.

If Howe needs to shuffle his pack at any point then there are options off the bench for him to call for and they include Anthony Gordon and Joe Willock.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ramsdale, Livramento, Burn, Thiaw, Hall, Tonali, Joelinton, Miley, Murphy, Barnes, Woltemade

Substitutes: Ruddy, Schar, Gordon, Elanga, Willock, A Murphy, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Neave