Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fixture: Bournemouth vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup to lock horns with Bournemouth on the south coast in the Premier League this evening.

The Toffees were thrashed 4-1 at home by Newcastle United at the weekend and that has set some alarm bells ringing over a lack of finishing ability in the final third.

Everton legend Andy Gray admitted he does not know how Moyes solves the lack of creativity and goals problem.

The trip to Bournemouth, who collapsed from leading 2-0 at Sunderland to losing 3-2 last time out, is now an opportunity for Everton to put things right.

They do face a Cherries outfit that have hit a spell of choppy form following a bright start to the campaign under Andoni Iraola.

Bournemouth have lost three and drawn one of their last four outings, with their last victory a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest towards the end of October.

Last season though, Bournemouth beat Everton three times, twice in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup.

If Everton were to take all three points tonight then they would move level on points with rivals Liverpool.

Everton have Jordan Pickford between the sticks, while at the back Moyes goes with a four of James Garner, James Tarkowski, Jake O’Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield is where Everton deploy Charly Alcaraz and Tim Iroegbunam, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish support Thierno Barry.

If Moyes needs to try to influence the match with his changes during the 90 minutes then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Beto and Dwight McNeil.

Everton Lineup vs Bournemouth

Pickford, Garner, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Aznou, Welch, Campbell