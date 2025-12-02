Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Ryan Mason could have just had the turning point in his managerial spell at West Brom, former EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes.

West Brom appointed inexperienced Mason as their manager in the summer, tempting him from Tottenham Hotspur, but despite a good start to the season, their form took a dip.

The Baggies went on a horrible run of form during the October-November period and during that time Clarke stated doubts regarding Mason’s future as West Brom manager.

At the weekend against Swansea City, West Brom gave away two early goals which saw them trailing 2-0 to the Championship strugglers going into half-time.

Mason made four changes at half-time by bringing on Josh Maja, George Campbell, Karlan Grant and Krystian Bielik, which saw West Brom’s performance improve and they scored three goals in the second half to secure three points in a 3-2 victory.

West Brom’s substitutes Campbell and Maja assisted two goals, which did not go unnoticed by Clarke, who thinks that Mason’s quadruple change at half-time could be the turning point of his managerial career.

Clarke acknowledged that West Brom fans will still be doubtful after the Swansea win regarding whether Mason is the right man for the job, but thinks that the former Tottenham Hotspur assistant boss now can point out that they are only four points away from playoffs with the majority of the season still left to play.

Game Competition QPR (A) Championship Southampton (A) Championship Sheffield United (H) Championship West Brom’s next three games

While discussing the Baggies’ performance against Swansea, Clarke said on What The EFL: “West Brom fans are kind of thinking, is this papering over the cracks?

“’We were two down, but yes, we won 3-2. Is Mason any good really?’

“What I would say, or maybe what the board will say, and certainly what Mason will tell the board if they come knocking at his door, is that ‘we are four points off the playoffs; the season is not done.’

“You are absolutely in for a chance here.

“It is just whether they trust Mason with moving forward, but that quadruple substitution at half-time – I am not saying it will, but it could be the making of him.”

Former Championship forward Sam Parkin recently claimed that West Brom need to improve themselves on the attacking front to climb the Championship table and with the winter transfer window set to open in a month, Mason will have a chance to bolster his offensive department.

West Brom will come up against Queens Park Rangers at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to continue their winning momentum.