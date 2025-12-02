Clive Mason/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes that Aston Villa hitman Ollie Watkins could solve Everton‘s goalscoring woes.

Everton have continued to find scoring goals to be an issue this season, despite adding the creativity of former Villa star Jack Grealish to the ranks.

David Moyes is happy with Grealish, but also keen for him to score more goals for the Toffees.

Everton legend Andy Gray has admitted he is not sure how Moyes fixes the situation and the boss may need to dip into the transfer market.

Watkins has had issues of his own this season, with a dip in form, after he was linked with Manchester United in the summer.

After being allowed just 36 minutes off the bench against Wolves at the weekend, questions were raised as to where Watkins should head next if he were to leave and Bent insisted that there is a desperate need for him at Everton.

“If ever there were a club that screamed that they need a centre-forward, it’s Everton. That’s one where you would go for definite”, Bent said on talkSPORT (1st December, 17:46).

Bent believes that there is no lack of creativity in the Everton team due to the presence of players such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye.

Club Years Exeter City 2014-2017 Weston-super-mare (loan) 2014-2015 Brentford 2017-2020 Aston Villa 2020- Ollie Watkins’ career history

He feels Watkins would be superb benefiting from players who could open the door for him on a regular basis.

“Everton, they have got everything there. The creativity is there.

“If they had Watkins, they have [Kiernan] Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish and [Iliman] Ndiaye behind him, there you go.”

Watkins has been defended this season by former Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor, who believes he is allowed a blip.

If Everton were to consider a move for Watkins in the January transfer window then they would likely have to dig deep into their pockets to convince Aston Villa to play ball.

Watkins though is due to turn 30 before the new year and that could well influence Aston Villa’s thinking as they plan for the future.

There were eyebrows raised in some quarters at Villa selling Jhon Duran and keeping Watkins.