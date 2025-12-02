Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome is of the view that it is wrong to blame Daniel Farke if the Whites players do not do the basics in games.

The Yorkshire outfit are going through a poor run of form, which has seen them win only one out of their last eight Premier League games.

Leeds’ most recent defeat came against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, where the Whites conceded two early goals in the first half. but came out in the second half punching back with two goals.

Despite their fightback in the second half, it was an injury-time goal by Phil Foden that forced them to return to Elland Road. empty handed.

However, presenter Adrian Durham pointed out that Leeds’ performance against Manchester City should restore some faith in Farke from the fans.

Leeds though remain in the relegation zone, with Richard Keys stressing the club must now be concerned.

After the Manchester City game, Newsome pointed out that from the very first minute of the game, Leeds’ players made schoolboy errors and failed to track Foden’s run, which led to the first goal.

He is of the opinion that Farke cannot be blamed for the mistakes committed by the players and stressed that Leeds stars have let the German down.

Country Germany England Russia Countries Daniel Farke has managed in

“I do not think anybody is saying it was great [going 2-0 down in the first half], but I think you go into half-time 2-0 down, you conceded a really schoolboy error goal in the first minute”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds (19:20).

“You cannot label that on the manager; that is on the players.

“Players have let him down there.

“By the way, no matter what formation you play, if you do not track a runner, you can play 4-4-2, 5-3-2, no matter what you play, if somebody plays a one-two and you do not track your runner and they score a goal off it, how is that a manager’s fault?”

The recent run of form has put a question mark over Farke’s future at Leeds and former Scotland international Alan Rough thinks Brendan Rodgers could be a tempting target for the Whites considering his record with Leicester City.

Leeds now have two back-to-back home games at Elland Road, but they are set to be put to the test against Chelsea and Liverpool.