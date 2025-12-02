Clive Mason/Getty Images

Darren Bent believes Sunderland would have to undergo a ‘monumental collapse’ to now be relegated from the Premier League this season.

The start that the Black Cats have managed since earning promotion has been the complete opposite of the pattern that had been set by newly promoted clubs over the last two seasons.

Regis Le Bris’ side currently find themselves in the upper echelons of the Premier League table and enjoy an eleven-point lead over third from bottom Leeds United, who won the Championship last term.

While striker Wilson Isidor has warned against complacency, insisting that there is still a long way to go, Bent does not see the Black Cats going down come the end of the season now.

Describing the way Sunderland have gone about their business as fantastic, Bent said on talkSPORT (1st December, 17:40): “I think they are [safe].

“The way they have been going about their business has been fantastic.

“Their home form is great, they are currently fifth in the home table. 15 points acquired at home. Man City top, Arsenal and then Brentford and then Sunderland.

“Sunderland haven’t lost a game at home at all this season. So their home form is going to be key.

Game Date Newcastle United 14/12 Leeds United 28/12 Manchester City 01/01 Sunderland’s next three home games

“But a result like that [the come from behind win against Bournemouth] gives everybody a lift. Looked down and out and I know the [Lewis] Cook sending off was a bit stupid.

“But they looked down and out, to come back and win the game that will give the supporters confidence, the players confidence, everyone at the club confidence.

“And it is a bit cliche but it is a fact that if you can take points at home and make that a fortress, you have always got a chance of whoever you play at home and taking points.”

With the gap that has already been developed, Bent believes that it would need a ‘monumental collapse’ for the Black Cats to go down.

The former striker, who was on the books at Sunderland as a player, insists he just cannot see the club stumbling that badly.

“And the fact that they are on 22 points already, I can’t see them [going down].

“It would have to be a monumental collapse for them to go down because you have got a bottom three – Wolves have got two points, 21 point gap, then you have got Burnley – ten points, Leeds eleven, West Ham eleven.

“Sunderland are not going to capitulate that much.”

Le Bris is expected to enter a tricky period when a number of Sunderland players head off to the Africa Cup of Nations and he may well want January transfer window arrivals to give the club a boost.

Matteo Guendouzi, chased last summer, is a player Sunderland do consider to be a target and Lazio are ready to sell for the right price.