Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur new boy Xavi Simons is technically not good enough to make up for being unable to handle the top flight physically.

Spurs spent the entire 2025 summer transfer window looking for an attacking midfielder, notably failing in the pursuit of now Arsenal star Eberechi Eze, before landing on Simons, who was bought from German side RB Leipzig.

Simons is a product of Barcelona’s youth academy and played for French giants Paris Saint-Germain before earning the move to north London.

The move to the capital has not gone to plan so far for Simons, who has not started any of Tottenham’s last three games.

The Dutch international has failed to score for the club and has provided only two assists in 17 games in all competitions; one former Netherlands star feels opposing players have worked him out.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank has admitted Simons needs time to adapt to the physicality and relentless nature of the Premier League, to show his quality.

However, Hislop does not agree with Frank’s view and stated that Simons is not good technically to compensate for not being able to handle the physicality.

League For Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Eredivisie PSV Eindhoven Bundesliga RB Leipzig Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Leagues Xavi Simons has played in

The former shot-stopper further added that the Dutchman lacks the right combination between physicality and technique to succeed for Spurs.

“I’ve never got the feeling that Xavi Simons technically was good enough for a player who lacked the physicality to be a success in the Premier League”, Hislop said on ESPN FC (20:15).

“So, as much as Thomas Frank is talking about Xavi Simons and his quality, I’m not sure that he has the combination necessary to be a success.”

Simons was an influential player for RB Leipzig, amassing 44 goal contributions during his two-year spell in Germany.

He has not been able to show that form for Spurs in the absence of creative midfielders like James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, in a period when Frank has been criticised for his team’s lack of creativity.

Spurs have only won one of the last seven games, slipping down to 12th in the league table after 13 games, with boss Frank under pressure.

The 22-year old was given the number 7 shirt previously worn by Spurs legend Heung-min Son and will hope to produce performances to match those of his predecessor.