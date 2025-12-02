Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel believes that Bojan Miovski is suffering because Rangers do not play to his strengths like Aberdeen did.

The 26-year-old was roped in from Spanish side Girona for a fee in the region of £2.6m by Rangers as they looked to replace Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers.

He arrived back in Scotland rated as a proven goalscorer due to his time at Aberdeen, but Miovski has found the back of the net just twice in 18 appearances.

Former Scotland star Peter Grant has advocated the need for better services from team-mates for the striker to succeed at Ibrox.

Dalziel, on his part, puts the fault for Miovski’s failure on the style of football Rangers play compared to Aberdeen.

At the Glasgow club, Dalziel believes, Miovski has to negotiate low blocks and therefore, there is hardly any space for him to get in behind.

That was not the case at Aberdeen, where he scored 44 goals in 98 matches because there was space to get in behind the defenders, Dalziel stressed.

Striker Nationality Danilo Brazilian Youssef Chermiti Portuguese Bojan Miovski North Macedonia Rangers’ striker options

“I think the problem for Miovski is that he doesn’t fit in with the style of football that Rangers play”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (28.46).

“At Aberdeen, everything was in behind; he ran off the shoulder. He was good, his work rate, his timing. He would score goals.

“You go and watch Rangers just now and most teams will set up a low block as they say, so, there is no space for him to get in behind.

“And I think that is where he struggles.

“If I were recruiting, I would look at Miovski and think ‘right, okay, how do we play as a team?’

“They don’t play to his strengths and that is why he is struggling just now because Aberdeen, teams play high, you could get in behind, they would put it over the top.

“Rangers just don’t play that way.”

After four straight wins in Danny Rohl’s first four league matches, Rangers faced a setback as they were held to a goalless draw by Falkirk inside Ibrox on Sunday.

Rohl will want to see Miovski, who was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes against Falkirk, get amongst the goals much more often in December.