Jasper Wax/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has hailed the quality of Watford captain Imran Louza, lauding him as one of the best midfielders in the Championship.

The France-born central midfielder has been at Watford since the summer of 2021, with the club spending €10m to take him to Vicarage Road.

Louza also played in the Premier League for the Hornets and has made more than 100 appearances for the English club.

In the second half of the 2023/24 season, the Morocco international went out on loan to French club Lorient, where he played 14 games for the Ligue 1 club.

The 26-year-old is currently Watford’s captain and already has six goals and five assists in 16 games for the Hornets to his name this term, with Watford trying to make a dash for the playoffs.

Louza’s performances at the Hornets grabbed attention in the summer window, as Russian top-flight outfit Lokomotiv Moscow were keen on the Moroccan.

He completed the 90 minutes on Monday night as Birmingham beat Watford 2-1 at St Andrew’s.

Blues boss Davies lauded Paik Seung-ho and Wolves loanee Tommy Doyle for outperforming Louza on the night.

Club Years Nantes 2017-2021 Watford 2021- Lorient (loan) 2024 Imran Louza’s career history

He hailed Louza’s technical ability, also making it clear that he feels the Morocco star is one of the best midfielders in the Championship.

“It is not about physical, it is mental, with Paik – he is very strong mentally”, Davies told Blues+ (2:16).

“And to do that and put in that kind of performance and again, all action.

“That too, against two good midfielders for them; the boy Louza in midfield for them is one of the better midfielders in the league, definitely.

“Technically outstanding, always looking to be creative.

“So, to go and match up against those two with him [Paik] and Tommy, I thought they got the better of those two in midfield, which I thought was really crucial for the match.”

Louza’s current contract runs until the summer of 2028 at Watford and his performances this season have been impressive.

It remains to be seen if the Hornets will be able to keep hold of him, with the winter window set to open in less than a month’s time.