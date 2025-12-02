Stu Forster/Getty Images

Dutch journalist Jeoren Greuter has revealed that one Newcastle United scout was present at the BUKO Stadium at the weekend to watch Feyenoord star Luciano Valente live in action against Telstar.

The Magpies are having a mixed season so far, winning five, losing five and drawing the other three Premier League games, as they sit 13th in the table.

Newcastle spent handsomely in the summer transfer window to add to their squad depth, as the likes of Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade, Yoanne Wissa, Jacob Ramsey and Malick Thiaw joined.

A big blow though came in the shape of losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

Newcastle are in the Champions League this season, but adding those games to their schedule has taken a toll.

One former top flight winger, in the shape of Pat Nevin, stressed that the Magpies need to add more quality to their midfield to cope.

And now, with the January transfer window edging closer, the Premier League club are looking at midfield options, with a new name emerging in the Eredivisie.

Dutch journalist Greuter insisted that one Newcastle scout was present in the Netherlands at the weekend, as he wanted to see Feyenoord’s new boy Valente with his own eyes.

Club Years Groningen 2022-2025 Feyenoord 2025- Luciano Valente’s career history

“It’s starting to be noticed how good he is and how well he’s doing”, Grueter said via Dutch outlet 1908.nl about Valente.

“I happened to speak to a key scout from Newcastle United yesterday who was in Velsen-Zuid.

“We were chatting for a bit, and he said, ‘I really wanted to see him with my own eyes.'”

Greuter revealed that the English clubs are seeing what his salary could be, but he feels that Feyenoord should look to renew Valente’s contract with an improved salary, even though he joined them only in the summer window.

“They’re already considering what he might earn.

“It won’t be a huge salary, so at the moment, he can be picked up for a reasonable fee, by Premier League standards.

“I think Feyenoord would be very wise to extend his contract as soon as possible, to give him a suitable salary.”

The Dutch giants paid €7m to fellow Dutch club Groningen and his performances in Robin van Persie’s side earned him his maiden call-up and debut for the Dutch national team last month.

Newcastle are also keen on another Dutch midfielder in the shape of AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit.