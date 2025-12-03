Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Dundee United vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 3rd December, 19:45 UK time

Rangers can hardly afford to lose ground following a poor start to the domestic season. After the worst start in 47 years, the Gers found themselves deep down the league table and it has only been a late recovery under new manager Danny Rohl that has allowed them to fight back.

However, there is still a nine-point gap to be bridged for them to challenge for the league title. It was in that context that the goalless draw against Falkirk at the weekend was so disappointing. Rangers had won their last four league matches prior to that but the juggernaut was stopped, as we predicted in our match preview.

It was a disappointing result that drew the scrutiny of former players, one of whom, Stephen Craigan, insisted that the squad needs major surgery. He was also critical of the summer expenditure, a sentiment echoed by former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel.

The 63-year-old batted for the sending back of all the loanees in January, insisting that none of them would be missed.

Rohl’s opportunity to put his imprint on the team will not come until a few weeks and he will have to make do with the squad he already has on offer. The period is going to be crucial with a number of important games coming up, starting with the midweek fixture against Dundee United tonight.

The Rangers boss knows just that and has urged his side to be consistent.

Jim Goodwin’s team find themselves in the lower rungs of the Scottish Premiership table and have been shadows of what they were last season, ensuring progress to the qualifiers of the Conference League.

However, Dundee United did hold Rangers to a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in October and it was a game the visitors would have won if not for an 87th minute James Tavernier goal.

Goodwin will believe that, under the lights, it might be possible to beat this current Rangers side and take all three points.

Dundee United last won at the end of October, when they beat St Mirren 3-1 at home.

Predicted Lineups

Dundee United Rangers Richard Butland Iovu Tavernier Graham Djiga Keresztes Fernandez Strain Meghoma Stephenson Raskin Sibbald Barron Camara Gassama Ferry Aasgaard Sapsford Bajrami Watters Chermiti Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Dundee United: DLDLW

Rangers: DWWWW

Key Men

Dundee United

Goodwin changed the shape of his team in the 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock on Saturday. Though it did not yield the ideal result, they came away with a point, giving the manager reasons to stick with that formation.

If that is the case tonight, a lot will depend on the outside players in the five-man midfield. Will Ferry, despite being a winger, will have to perform the full-back’s role and a lot will depend on his ability to track back once the two Rangers full-backs try to break with pace.

Ryan Strain, on the right side of the pitch, will have a similar role to play and on them will depend the success of their team against their mighty opponents.

Rangers

The lion’s share of Rangers’ failure as a team this season has been their inability to find adequate goals from their strikers. Both their summer signings – Bojan Miovski and Youssef Chermiti – have struggled to find the back of the net.

Against Dundee United, there will be a chance for the record signing of the summer Chermiti to make amends. He has found backing in former top-flight boss Brian Rice, who insisted that the Portuguese is being unfairly treated due to his association with former sporting director Kevin Thelwell. By adding to the winning cause, he could get a few more on his side.

Another player who can cause problems for the home team is Djedi Gassama. He is expected to return to the starting lineup after coming on as a substitute against Falkirk at the weekend. Playing down from the wing, he can be a nuisance for the three at the back for Dundee United if their two full-backs are beaten for pace.

Result Competition Rangers 2-2 Dundee United Scottish Premiership Rangers 3-1 Dundee United Scottish Premiership Dundee United 1-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Rangers narrowly avoided defeat to Dundee United earlier this season, but with Rohl having made an impact, the Gers should be a different proposition with much more confidence.

It is not expected to be a treat for the eyes in terms of all-out attacking football. Rangers will count on their wing play and hope that their players have more pace to find the all-important goal that is necessary for them to win the match.

Ultimately, three points matter for the visiting team and they should have enough to get the job done. The home team, on the other hand, will hope for their fans to push them on and if they score the opening goal, back them to a victory.

However, they know better than anyone else the nature of the job in hand.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Dundee United 0-2 Rangers

Where To Watch?

Dundee United vs Rangers will be shown live across the UK on Premier Sports 1 with a 19:45 kick off.