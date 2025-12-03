Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Werder Bremen’s head of first-team football, Peter Niemeyer, is happy with Leeds United loanee Isaac Schmidt despite his lack of availability and he does not want to lose him in January.

The Whites signed the Switzerland full-back last year from Swiss outfit St. Gallen in a deal worth £2.5m, penning a four-year contract.

However, he barely played for the Yorkshire club in his first season, as he clocked merely 71 minutes across 12 appearances, while starting no games for them.

Daniel Farke recognised his lack of game time last term, admitting that leaving him out ‘hurt’ him.

And following Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League, Schmit was loaned out to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, who have an option to buy the 25-year-old.

However, the Leeds loanee’s time in Germany has been equally bad, as he is yet to start a single game for Die Werderaner.

Despite that, Niemeyer has made it clear that Werder Bremen have no interest in losing him mid-season and he also does not see the Leeds on-loan man leaving.

Player Playing in Mateo Joseph Spain Largie Ramazani Spain Joe Gelhardt England Isaac Schmidt Germany Max Wober Germany Leeds United out-on-loan stars

“I can’t imagine him wanting to leave in the winter”, he told German daily Bild about the Leeds loan star.

“And we have no such plans from our side either.”

He is happy with Schmidt’s efforts, insisting that the club are delighted with the Switzerland international’s attitude.

“He’s always trying to make himself available and I’m sure he’ll get his moments.

“We’re generally happy with him.”

Schmidt can play in a multitude of positions and he made a very positive start to his life in Germany by scoring a goal on his debut against Bayer Leverkusen in a 3-3 draw.

However, things did not go according to plan, as the 25-year-old has only 123 minutes under his belt in six off-the-bench appearances.

Now only time will tell if Schmidt will be able to impress the German outfit with his performances in the second half of the season and keep himself fit to have a future away from Elland Road.