Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has hailed Whites star Jayden Bogle as a ‘well-loved’ character, dubbing him ‘greedy’.

The right-back joined Leeds last year and played a key role in them getting promoted from the Championship.

The Elland Road outfit have failed to win ten of their 13 Premier League games so far, as they sit 18th in the table, equal on points with 17th-placed West Ham United.

Bogle contributed to eleven goals directly last term, but so far, he has only come up with one assist, which came against Wolves back in September.

Farke though recognised the fact that it is much more difficult to score and assist in the Premier League, compared to what they did in the Championship last season.

The Whites, though, showed impressive character against Manchester City at the weekend, as they scored twice after falling two goals behind in a 3-2 loss, and one former Leeds man wants to see them play with the new system against Chelsea and Liverpool.

The same system again could call for Bogle to be at his best.

Farke feels that Bogle has been back at his best in Leeds’ last two games and he remarked that the former Sheffield United man is greedy.

Club Years Derby County 2018-2020 Sheffield United 2020-2024 Leeds United 2024- Jayden Bogle’s career history

“I like that he is self-critical and speaks about it, that there is more to come”, Farke told a press conference when he was asked what he thinks about Bogle saying that there is more to come from him.

“I think he had a really good start to the season and it is also perhaps a fair assessment that he wasn’t perhaps not on his top level for a few games.

“But I have to say, especially the last two games, where he is back to his very best.

“Of course, it is not that easy for us at this level that he scores goals and makes assists like we did, for example, on the Championship level.

“But Jaden is also a key player for us, and we know that he can play as a full-back, he can play as a wing-back, or even perhaps as a winger sometimes.

“So, he is an important player, fantastic, fantastic character, also well-loved within the dressing room.

“He proves more and more why we wanted to sign him last season, and also, really, really greedy.”

The Whites are due to host Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea at Elland Road tonight – match preview here – and it remains to be seen if the Manchester City performance will boost their confidence against the Blues.

It remains to be seen if Bogle will be able to impress with his performance against third-positioned Chelsea.