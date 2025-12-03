George Wood/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has sounded a warning to his team-mates about the hostile atmosphere they will encounter at Leeds United this evening in the Premier League.

Elland Road will welcome Chelsea tonight as Leeds hope to make home advantage count – match preview here.

Leeds and Chelsea go into the fixture off the back of spirited displays against Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively.

Chalobah who previously faced Leeds during his loan spell with Huddersfield during the 2019/20 season, revealed that the clash is huge in his eyes, with the Blues needing to treat games like finals.

Warning that Chelsea will encounter a raucous atmosphere at Elland Road, Chalobah stressed that he knows all about what Leeds’ home ground can be like.

Chalobah told Chelsea’s media (3:20): “It’s going to be huge.

“We had played at Leeds when I was at Huddersfield.

Season Position 2024–25 4th 2023–24 6th 2022–23 12th 2021–22 3rd 2020–21 4th Chelsea’s last five league finishes

“The atmosphere there, playing at that stadium, I know exactly what it’s going to be like.

“It’s a huge game.

“For us, we have to treat every game as a final, and Wednesday is going to be another final for us and we have to be ready, because we know what’s coming.”

Leeds have lost six of their last seven games in the Premier League, leaving them precariously placed in the relegation zone.

They drew with Bournemouth at Elland Road before the run began though, while also beating West Ham United at home five games ago.

One former Whites star has made clear that the club need to make sure they are picking up results at Elland Road as that will be key.

Eight of Leeds’ eleven points so far have come at home and the only time Leeds did not return empty handed from an away game was after a victory at Molineux against strugglers Wolves.

Leeds will hope to make their home advantage count as they seek to put up points on the board in their quest to avoid relegation.