Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Dundee United vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers lineup vs Dundee United for this evening’s Scottish Premiership clash at Tannadice – match preview here.

Rangers’ promising Scottish Premiership form hit the buffers at the weekend as Falkirk visited Ibrox and came away with a 0-0 draw.

Rohl will be keen for his men to bounce back quickly, especially with league leaders Hearts continuing to stutter, but he will need his strikers to fire.

Bojan Miovski has not met expectations and one former Rangers star has claimed he does not fit the Gers’ style.

Hearts have not won any of their last three games and are just nine points ahead of Rangers in the league standings; finishing in the top two is vital for Rangers if they are to have a chance of Champions League league stage football next season.

Dundee United head into the clash on the back of four games without a win, with a draw at Kilmarnock on their latest outing.

Boss Jim Goodwin though believes that Dundee United can cause issues for Rangers this evening.

In goal for Rangers this evening is Jack Butland, while at the back Rohl goes with a four of James Tavernier, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Jayden Meghoma.

In the engine room, Rangers go with Nicolas Raskin and Connor Barron to dominate, while the attacking department sees Danilo, Djeidi Gassama and Nedim Bajrami support Bojan Miovski.

Rohl can make changes by using his substitutes at any point and options off the bench for him include Youssef Chermiti and Max Aarons.

Rangers Lineup vs Dundee United

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma, Raskin, Barron, Danilo, Gassama, Bajrami, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Nsiala, Sterling, Aarons, Diomande, Cameron, Curtis, Aasgaard, Chermiti