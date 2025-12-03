George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Chelsea at Elland Road in the Premier League this evening – match preview here.

Leeds lost away at Manchester City at the weekend, but the manner of the performance, along with a formation change in the second half, has sparked renewed optimism.

One former Leeds star insisted that Farke needs to continue with the 3-5-2 formation against Chelsea tonight.

And he does just that.

Despite Chelsea starting as favourites to win the game, there is pressure on Farke to get something from the clash as he looks to see off criticism of him and question marks over his job.

Farke has been backed up by a Leeds legend, who believes the manager can do nothing if players make simple and silly mistakes in games.

The Whites boss admitted before the game that winger Dan James is facing time on the sidelines, due to a hamstring issue.

The last meeting between the two teams saw Chelsea beat Leeds 3-2 in the FA Cup in February last year, while the Blues have won five of their last six away games in all competitions.

Farke picks Lucas Perri between the sticks, while at the back he goes with a central three of Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Jaka Bijol, while Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson are wing-backs.

Midfield is set to be a key battleground in the 90 minutes and Leeds go with Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Anton Stach, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha up top.

As against Manchester City, Farke may need to shake things up at some point, potentially even changing his formation once again, and his options off the bench this evening include Noah Okafor and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs Chelsea

Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Gruev, Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe