Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Dundee

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic have named their starting lineup and substitutes to take on Dundee in a Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park this evening.

Interim boss Martin O’Neill is still in charge at the club and has had a sensational impact, pushing the Bhoys back into the title race and starting to repair a poor European campaign.

Despite that, Celtic are replacing O’Neill with Wilfried Nancy and he is set to take over a side back in a good place.

Celtic have won their last four games on the bounce, most recently away at Hibernian at the weekend.

Dundee managed to end a four game losing streak last time out as they beat St Mirren 3-1 at Dens Park.

They also won the last meeting with Celtic, running out 2-0 winners in October this year.

Despite that, Celtic will start as firm favourites to register a routine victory this evening and pick up three more Scottish Premiership points.

Celtic have Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks, while at the back O’Neill picks a four of Colby Donovan, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Marcelo Saracchi.

In the middle of the park, Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels to dominate, while in the attacking third, O’Neill selects Yang, Luke McCowan and Daizen Maeda.

If O’Neill wants to shake things up during the 90 minutes then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren.

Celtic Lineup vs Dundee

Schmeichel, Donovan, Trusty, Scales, Saracchi, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Yang, McCowan, Maeda

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Nygren, Balikwisha, Tounekti, Kenny, Bernardo, Murray, Ralston, Tierney