Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Heung-Min Son will return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to say goodbye to the fans, when Spurs face Slavia Prague later this month.

Son spent a decade at N17 and established himself as one of the club’s all-time greats, making 454 appearances for the Lilywhites and scoring 173 goals – the fifth-highest tally in the club’s history.

He managed to finish off his time at Tottenham on a golden note, helping the club, then under Ange Postecoglou, to win the Europa League.

The attacker then headed to sign for MLS side LAFC, but is now returning to Tottenham to say goodbye to the fans and properly close his chapter.

Son will take the pitch before kick-off against the Czech champions in the Champions League and address the supporters who backed him after his 2015 arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

It is sure to be an emotional occasion for both the fans and the South Korean, given his legendary status at the club.

Son explained that it will give him the chance to personally thank the fans and show how much their support and love over the past ten years have meant to him and his family.

Competition Goals Premier League 127 Bundesliga 41 Champions League 19 FA Cup 14 Europa League 9 Heung-Min Son’s top goalscoring competitions

The former Europa League-winning captain predicts the occasion will be emotional but emphasised that it is important for both him and the club.

Son was quoted as saying by the Spurs website: “When I announced my difficult decision to leave Spurs in the summer, it was in Korea and I never got a proper chance to say goodbye to fans at the stadium.

“Now I am so happy because I am going to come back to London on 9th December, for the Champions League match, and be able to tell the Spurs fans in person just how much their support and love over 10 years have meant to me and my family.

“It will be emotional, but it’s important for me and the club that this happens.”

Son had countless memorable moments during his decade at the club, including scoring the first official goal at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April 2019.

He has quickly taken to life in the MLS and in the recent season finished having scored 12 goals in just 13 appearances for LAFC.

Son will be desperate for another piece of silverware, this time across the pond, in 2026.