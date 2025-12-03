Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel has dubbed sale of Cyriel Dessers in the summer by the Gers the worst piece of business he has ever seen.

Dessers, after a season in which he was the Gers’ top scorer, was sold by Rangers to Greek giants Panathinaikos in September for a fee of around £3.5m.

Youssef Chermiti, from Everton on a big money deal despite having the chance to loan him, and Bojan Miovski, for an initial fee of £2.6m from Girona, were brought in to bolster the attack in Dessers’ place.

Dalziel feels that the sale of a proven goalscorer in Dessers represented poor business on the part of Rangers.

That the replacements in Chermiti and Miovski have been hit-and-miss has only accentuated the mistake, stressed Dalziel.

Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (22:22): “It is baffling and I have said, constantly, that’s got to be the worst move I have seen.

“You have got a guaranteed guy, that is going to score you, as you quite rightly said, 20 plus goals.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“You sell him for £3m or something, and you bring in two strikers, for £11m, £12m.

“It’s the worst business I have ever seen.”

Chermiti has scored only once in 14 appearances for Rangers, while Miovski has fared marginally better, with two goals in 18 run-outs.

Dessers meanwhile, has five goals in six appearances for his new side, though he has missed a chunk of games through injury.

Dalziel argued against the sale of Dessers in May, stating not only the value he brings to the team, but also the fact that he would be unable to bring in a fee like Kyogo Furuhashi did for Celtic.

He also recently defended Miovski for his lack of goals, partly apportioning the blame on Rangers, by saying that they do not play to his strengths like Aberdeen did.

