Former top-flight striker Chris Sutton is of the view that the team amongst Rangers, Celtic and Hearts that do the best January business will win the Scottish Premiership.

Last year, Celtic ran away with the league after Aberdeen showed an early-season run of form, which the Dons could not sustain.

This term, Hearts started extremely well, and with less than one month left before the January transfer window opens, they are still sitting top.

However, the defending champions, Celtic, are right behind them on similar points, just behind on goal difference, following Martin O’Neill’s rescue job.

Glasgow giants Rangers also have the ambition to win the league title, but they find themselves nine points behind the table-toppers, sitting fourth.

They are having a turbulent season under their new ownership, as now they are trying to get going under their new boss, Danny Rohl.

Ex-Celtic hitman Sutton, though, believes that Hearts, Rangers and Celtic all have similar opportunities to clinch the Scottish Premiership at the end of the campaign.

Club Manager Celtic Wilfried Nancy Hearts Derek McInnes Rangers Danny Rohl Title contenders’ managers

According to the 52-year-old, whichever of the three sides does the best business in the January transfer window should go on to win the Scottish Premiership title.

“I think it [January transfer window] is [going to be] everything”, Sutton told Sky Sports Scotland (2:08) when he was asked about the January transfer window’s importance.

“I think the team out of Celtic, Rangers and Hearts, who has the best January, in terms of bringing transfers in, wins the Scottish Premiership.”

The Gers have faced plenty of criticism due to their summer business; recently, one former Rangers star dubbed Cyriel Dessers’ sale as one of the worst piece of businesses he has ever seen.

Celtic were also accused of not backing their former boss, Brendan Rodgers, who walked away, and has recently been replaced by Wilfried Nancy; Nancy insists he knows what the expectations are.

Hearts have been winless in their last four games and they may look to spend in January to beat Rangers and Celtic to clinch the title, which would be a rare sight in Scottish football.